Watch: Railway Cop Snatches Woman's Phone On Train To Teach Lesson, Video Viral

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel has gone viral for imparting real-life lessons to passengers about snatching incidents that are a routine occurrence on most railway stations. In the clip, RPF officer Ritu Raju Choudhary can be seen approaching an unsuspecting passenger and snatching her smartphone through the rail window.

Choudhary is known for sharing similar videos in which he interacts with passengers at railway stations and aboard trains. In the now-viral video, the woman seated by the window of a sleeper class coach was taken aback by the swiftness of Choudhary, who swiped the phone before she could react.

"To teach the female passenger not to be careless, the officer gave her a lesson. The forces are present for security, but you have to be aware and be alert; only then can you avoid any kind of inconvenience," Choudhary captioned the video.

Watch the viral video here:

'Always avoid...'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 3.4 million views and hundreds of comments, with social media users applauding Choudhary for his actions.

"It is very important to make the public aware. Proud of you sir," said one user while another added: "Good initiative, sir. Such officers are rarely found."

A third commented: "True. Always avoid using mobile, especially when the train is on the platform."

In August, a man got disbalanced and fell from a moving train when a thief snatched his mobile phone in Thane district, near Mumbai. The passenger was sitting at the door of the local train when the incident took place between Shahad and Ambivali stations on the Central Railway.

Mobile phone thefts have become one of the most reported crimes on the railways. Police officers say the accused behind these crimes are drug addicts and organised gangs. Several interstate gangs are also stealing phones from passengers.

According to data available with the Government Railway Police, more than 26,000 cell phones were stolen between January 2023 to May 2025.