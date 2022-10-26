Watch: India, Pak Cricket Fans Dance In Rare Show Of Unity. Guess The Song

Indian and Pakistan flags were also seen being waved by the supporters.

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Australia triggered early Diwali celebrations this Sunday. After the remarkable performance by Virat Kohli that secured victory for Team India, fans from the two countries matched steps outside the stadium to celebrate the classic rivalry.

A dance video from outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground after the Sunday thriller was retweeted by actor Abhishek Bachchan. Cricket fans from India and Pakistan were seen grooving to the evergreen Punjabi dance song Ishq Tera Tadpave (Oh Ho Ho Ho) by Sukhbir.

Flags of the two countries were also seen being waved by the supporters. "The unity at MCG," read a text on the video that has been viewed over 2 lakh times on Twitter.

"Cricket (sport) is the winner..hence the jubilation," wrote a user.

Cricket (sport) is the winner..hence the jubilation ???? — Rajesh Rajore (@bitsrajore) October 25, 2022

Another highlighted the massive popularity of the Punjabi song. "One song made his entire life. No wedding without this song," the comment read.

One song made his entire life. No wedding without this song — A. (@A180581) October 25, 2022

Recently, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of fans dancing to 'Lungi Dance' from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express before the India vs Pakistan encounter.

The video showed a group of supporters wearing Team India jerseys and grooving to the hit party number. “Given the strength of the Lungi Dance Division & the Bhangra Battalion, India appears to have already won the T20WC 2022 World Cup of Pre-match Fan Support,” Mr Mahindra had said.

Given the strength of the Lungi Dance Division & the Bhangra Battalion, India appears to have already won the #T20WC2022 World Cup of Pre-match Fan Support… pic.twitter.com/hiLuHzqSIP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 23, 2022

India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday. Virat Kohli wowed everyone by playing one of his most memorable innings, scoring 82 runs.