Urvashi Rautela Lost '24 Carat Real Gold iPhone' During India Vs Pakistan Match, Police Responds

Urvashi Rautela at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium, for India versus Pakistan match on October 14, claims that she has lost her "24-carat real gold iPhone". She also urged the Ahmedabad Police to help her locate her device. The 'Sanam Re' actor took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP! #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak @modistadium @ahmedabadpolice."

The Ahmedabad Police took note of the same and asked the actress to share further details. "Mobile Phone Details," they said on the platform. In another post, Ms Rautela also shared a picture of the police complaint dated October 15, 2023.

Her post amassed a lot of reactions from social media users.

"Should have been careful with an expensive thing," said a user.

"iPhone is traceable," commented a person.

Another said, "There are Gold iPhones?"

A person added, "That match was costly."

"I have seen atleast 3 people on my TL who lost their iPhone in yesterday's match and now this," added a user.

"As for i know , whoever have stolen your phone never return because as you have told that it has 24k real gold so he/she will break it to obtain gold & rest will be thrown in garbage. So sorry to know about it but i don't think it would come to you again," added another user.

In an update posted nine hours ago on Instagram stories, the actress said that she is carrying a "normal phone" and is awaiting her "gold iPhone". Prior to the match, Ms Rautela shared videos of herself at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In one of the videos, she is seen inside a car with four tickets to the match.

India maintained the clean sheet over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup history with a seven-wicket win over the side in Ahmedabad on Saturday. This was India's record-extending 8th win over their arch-rivals at the mega event. India's bowling attack contributed equally as the side bundled out Pakistan for 191 runs after skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first.