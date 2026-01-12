Watch: Hilarious <i>Varmala</i> Mix-Up At Wedding Steals The Show, Internet Reacts

A heartwarming moment at a wedding, when the varmala ceremony went hilariously wrong, has gone viral on social media. The video, shared on various platforms, shows two children, apparently unfamiliar with Indian wedding customs, placing the varmalas around the necks of the bride and groom, instead of handing them over.

The moment they placed the varmalas around the couple's neck, a perfectly timed flower petal shower began, adding to the comedic moment.

In Hindu weddings, the varmala ceremony is a significant ritual, which symbolises the beginning of the marital bond. However, this particular moment highlights how the children's innocence and misunderstanding turned the moment into a viral sensation.

An event management company, Weddings by Ekta Saigal Lulla, later shared another video of the varmala ceremony, which showed the beautiful couple enjoying the beautiful moment.

Social Media Reaction

Internet users are loving the video, with many praising the impeccable timing of the special effects. "Will the Hindu Marriage Act apply to these four now?" one user joked, while another suggested the kids might have thought it was a sign of respect, like welcoming foreigners with garlands at hotels.