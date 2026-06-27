Watch: Hero UK Van Driver Gives Armed Cops 'Impromptu' Lift To Catch Fleeing Suspect

A van driver in East Kent, England, has been widely praised after giving armed police officers an impromptu lift during a chase in the Thanet district. The incident occurred around midday on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, when Kent Police responded to reports of a serious assault on High Street. As officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot toward Tivoli Road. Viral footage now shows the driver stepping in to help police continue the pursuit.

The video opens with an officer sprinting during the chase. As the pursuit unfolds, a passing motorist stops and offers help, asking the armed officer to get into the back of his van. With the officer aboard, they quickly catch up with the fleeing suspect, who is arrested shortly after.

The member of the public has since been praised for his quick thinking and has been recommended for a commendation by Kent Police.

Watch the video here:

"A violent offender who was being relentlessly pursued, and was seeking to evade capture, came close to losing patrols in a nearby park. However, our armed officers remained committed," Armed Policing Superintendent Will Lay said.

"Thanks to the quick and selfless actions of this responsible and public-spirited driver, officers were able to apprehend the dangerous individual. The successful arrest may not have been possible without the member of the public and his vehicle.'He should feel proud of his contribution to keeping his community safe, and we are truly grateful for his assistance."