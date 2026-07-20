Watch: Content Creator Surprises Father With His First-Ever Vande Bharat Ride, Wins Hearts Online

A heartwarming video of a content creator treating their father to his very first ride on the Vande Bharat Express has gone viral, touching the hearts of thousands online. Sharing the emotional moment on Instagram, the vlogger expressed immense joy at finally being able to provide their father with the comfort and premium experiences.

The video features a deeply moving text. "Papa used to walk to his office just to save a 5-rupee rickshaw fare. Now that I have the chance, I want to spend that extra 5 rupees, and much more, to give him the comfort he never experienced while weighed down by responsibilities," the text read.

Also read | 'No House, No Car, No Stress': 35-Year-Old Prioritises Health Over Wealth, Sparks Debate

Watch the video here:

For a father who spent decades navigating the daily grind to save every single rupee, stepping into a train like Vande Bharat was quite a unique experience, as it has world-class amenities, including aerodynamic design, European-style rotatable seats, plush interiors, automated doors, and smooth, noiseless rides.

Also read | "It's His Money": Vlogger Saurav Joshi's Viral Video Of 'Wasting' 6,000 Litres Of Water Divides Internet

Social media reaction

Shared by the handle @bhukkhad_musafir, the video quickly gained massive traction, amassing over 754,000 views, 30,000 likes, and hundreds of heartfelt comments within days.

The comment section overflowed with emotional reflections from viewers. "Seriously, our parents' generation struggled so much; they truly deserve trips like this. God bless Uncle-ji," one user wrote.

Another viewer touched upon the definition of achievement, saying, "This is what true success looks like-being able to give your parents the comfort and peace they never allowed themselves because they were too busy fulfilling their responsibilities."

A third user added, "Absolutely right. We are comfortable today because of the sacrifices and struggles of our honourable parents. We must never forget what they went through, and we should always make them proud."