Watch: Australian Man Rescues Cow Stuck In Drain In India, Wins Hearts Online

An Australian tourist in India has earned the internet's respect after he rescued a cow that had seemingly fallen into a dry drain. Duncan McNaught shared the video of the incident on Instagram, where he spotted the helpless cow and decided to help it.

"No, he just fell in. We're gonna rescue. Let's go. Oh, the sacred cow in India is stranded. It's okay, buddy," Mr McNaught can be heard saying in the video he captioned: "Had to rescue the sacred cow."

After making his way down to the spot where the cow was stuck, Mr McNaught attempted to get the cow out but quickly realised the animal was too heavy and that it was a two-man job.

With the help of another man, Mr McNaught managed to pull the cow safely out of the drain. The video concluded with Mr McNaught showing a minor injury and remarking light-heartedly, "Scrape my finger up."

As the video went viral, social media users lauded Mr McNaught for his actions, with many appreciating his kindness and empathy towards the poor cow.

"Finally, a good cameraman who helps instead of filming," said one user, while another added: "Huge respect bro. We need more people like you in this world."

A third commented: "Sacred or not, it doesn't matter bro. You helped the animal that needed your help. May God bless you and your family."

A fourth said: "Thank you for being kind to that innocent soul. It is good karma."

In another video, Mr McNaught, who is on an India tour, remarked that social media had done the country wrong. He said the reality was different as India is a beautiful country with rich culture, diverse landscapes and amazing people.

"I'm not denying its problems, any country of 1.5 billion people will have its problems but as someone who has good Indian friends it's sad to see how India is portrayed to the world. That being said I will be showing you the beautiful parts of India over the next 3 months," said Mr McNaught.