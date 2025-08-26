Viral Video: Indian Man Attempts To Survive A Day In New York With $20

Indian YouTuber Aabir Vyas took on the challenge of surviving a day in New York City with just $20. He shared his experiences and food choices along the way in an Instagram video, which has gained massive attention on social media.

"Welcome to an episode of Barely Surviving with Aabir. The challenge is simple: manage breakfast, lunch and dinner outside, all within $20," English version of what Vyas said in Hindi while introducing the challenge.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra Applauds Pune Doctor Who Delivers Baby Girls For Free: "An Angel Of Generosity"

Watch the video here:

He bought five bananas for $1, and then ate a bagel and eggs for three dollars. "That was my first meal of the day. I'm trying to keep it relatively healthy. I know the protein is low, but the carbs give enough energy to get going," he said.

Vyas purchased a protein bar for $2.29 and a coffee for $6.17, choosing to sit and work comfortably while enjoying his beverage. To keep himself full, Vyas bought a sparkling water for $0.48.

"I needed a good coffee and a place where I could sit and work comfortably. The protein bar gave me 20 grams of protein."

Also Read | Mumbai-Based CEO Wants To Hire "Doom-Scrollers" On Full-Time Basis, Skills Needed Are...

For dinner, he opted for chicken and rice from a cart for under $7, keeping sauces to a minimum to stay within budget.

Vyas managed to stay within his budget, spending a total of $19.94. To save money, Vyas used a prepaid subway card for transportation.

Social media users commented on the video, with some praising his attempt. Meanwhile, some questioned his spending priorities, such as buying a $7 coffee on a $20 budget.

"Coffee is Expensive," wrote one user.

"Surviving on 20 is crazy," another said.

"That Cart chicken rice is the best thing I had in New York," a third user said.