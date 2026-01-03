From Subway Ride To Israel Backlash: Mamdani's First Full Day As NYC Mayor

Less than 24 hours after throngs of ecstatic supporters poured into Manhattan for his history-making inauguration, Zohran Mamdani began his first full day of work with a routine familiar to many New Yorkers: trudging to the subway from a cramped apartment.

Bundled against the frigid temperature and seemingly fighting off a cold, he set out Friday morning from the one-bedroom apartment in Queens that he shares with his wife. But unlike most commuters, Mamdani's trip was documented by a photo and video crew, and periodically interrupted by neighbors wishing him luck.

The 34-year-old democratic socialist, whose victory was hailed as a watershed moment for the progressive movement, has now begun the task of running the nation's largest city: signing orders, announcing appointments, facing questions from the press — and answering for some of the actions he took in his first hours.

But first, the symbolism-laden day one commute.

Flanked by security guards and a small clutch of aides on a Manhattan-bound train, he agreed to several selfies with wide-eyed riders, then moved to a corner seat of the train to review his briefing materials.

When a pair of French tourists, confused by the hubbub, approached Mamdani, he introduced himself as "the new mayor of New York." They seemed doubtful. He held up the morning's copy of the New York Daily News, featuring his smiling face, as proof.

Mamdani, a Democrat, is hardly alone among city mayors in using the transit system to communicate relatability. His predecessor, Eric Adams, also rode the subway on his first day, and both Bill de Blasio and Michael Bloomberg made a habit out of it, particularly when seeking to make a political point.

Within minutes of Mamdani entering City Hall, the images of him riding public transit had lit up social media.

If the ride served as a well-timed photo-op, it also seemed to reflect Mamdani's pledge, made in his inaugural speech, to ensure his "government looks and lives like the people it represents."

His other early actions have also seemed to underscore that priority.

After centering much of his campaign on making rent cheaper for New Yorkers, Mamdani raced from his inauguration ceremony Thursday to a Brooklyn apartment building lobby, drawing boisterous cheers from the tenants union as he pledged that the city would ramp up an ongoing legal fight against the allegedly negligent landlord.

Mamdani's next action, meanwhile, showed the unusual scrutiny faced by his nascent administration, particularly around his criticism of Israel and outspoken support for the Palestinian cause.

In an effort to give his government a "clean slate," he revoked a slate of executive orders issued by Adams late in his term, including two related to Israel: one that officially adopted a contentious definition of antisemitism that includes certain criticism of Israel, and another barring city agencies and employees from boycotting or divesting from the country.

The move drew swift backlash from some Jewish groups, including allegations from the Israeli government posted to social media that Mamdani had poured "antisemitic gasoline on an open fire."

When a journalist on Friday asked about the revoked orders, Mamdani read from prepared remarks, promising his administration would be "relentless in its effort to combat hate and division." He noted that he had left in place the Mayor's Office to Combat Antisemitism.

Mamdani also announced the creation of a "mass engagement" office, which he said would continue the work his campaign's field operation did to bring more New Yorkers into the political fold.

Ringed by supporters and passersby who stood several rows deep, phones in the air, to catch a glimpse of the new mayor, Mamdani then acknowledged the weight of the current moment.

"We have an opportunity where New Yorkers are allowing themselves to believe in the possibility of city government once again," he said. "That is not a belief that will sustain itself in the absence of action."

Also on Mamdani's to-do list: Moving to the mayor's official residence, a stately mansion in the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan, before the lease on his Queens apartment ends later this month.

