"Gonna Miss Swiggy": US Woman Shares Her Last Day In India, Bids Emotional Goodbye

An American woman shared a heartfelt goodbye to India in an Instagram video, capturing the emotional moments of her departure from the country. In the video, she shared her last day in India, highlighting the little things she'll miss, including doorstep deliveries and vibrant fashion. After receiving her final Swiggy order, Danelle Tiberi tearfully bid farewell to the convenience and familiarity it brought to her life in India.

Ms Tiberi's last day in India was a whirlwind of emotions. She began by packing for her big move, getting her daughter ready for school, and even squeezing in a workout with her home trainer. A sweet encounter with a neighbourhood street dog added to the nostalgia. Over breakfast, she took a moment to appreciate the stunning view from her home. Later, she visited a local mall, admiring the vibrant fashion that defines India. The day ended with tearful goodbyes, hugs with her kids, a sweet treat, and a nightcap of wine and laughter with close friends.

"Last day full-time living in India!! I am going to miss this place so so much!!," she captioned the post.

Watch the video here:



The video quickly went viral, prompting a wave of emotional responses from social media users. The comments section was filled with heartfelt messages, warm wishes, and well-deserved praise for Ms Tiber's beautiful tribute to her time in India. One user wrote, "Safe travels. God bless."

Another commented, "It was lovely getting to know you! May your journey be extremely safe and comfortable!"

A third said, "Where are you heading next? Nice video."