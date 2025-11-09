Indian Man Helps Paralysed Woman Stranded In Rain In US, Internet Applauds His Humanity

An Indian man has gone viral for his act of kindness in the United States, where he stopped to help a paralysed woman stranded in heavy rain. Noah shared the video on Instagram, recounting a brief but moving encounter with the elderly woman. In the clip, he's seen speaking kindly to her as heavy rain falls around them, gently asking, "It's raining hard, where would you like to go? You won't be able to walk in this." The woman tells him she wants to go to her daughter's house. Without a second thought, Noah offers her a ride, helping her into his car and personally driving her to ensure she gets there safely.

"I saw a paralyzed woman struggling in the rain, just trying to reach her daughter. She had given up everything, now living in her daughter's garage with nothing but love in her heart. I stopped and gave her a ride-to make sure she got home safe. Sometimes, kindness is all it takes to change a moment... or a life," Noah wrote along with the video.

Watch the video here:

The clip shared on Instagram has captured widespread attention and touched viewers with its display of humanity. Many commended Noah's compassion and humanity, and thanked him for helping the woman reach her house safely.

Some also asked questions about the situation. One viewer wondered how the woman managed to get down on her own, prompting Noah to explain that she had a friend's support and could walk short distances with help. He also shared that people should listen to others' stories before judging them, hinting that the woman might have struggles that change one's perspective.

One user wrote, "Good job bro", while another commented, "God Bless you brother, you are a gem my friend."

A third user said, "Be like him , to every indian l8ving abroad it is a request ! After every help , gesture mention your name and say I am from india . It creates long lasting impact on their mind that not a White christian but a migrant from India once helped me . Help them , no matter what , raise the bar ! One day will come when they will be protesting against indian hate we don't have to anymore."

A fourth added, "You did good,God bless and keep you safe."