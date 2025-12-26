Delhi Man Stranded At Midnight Gets Help From Kind Strangers

In a heartwarming incident shared on Reddit, a Delhi man recounted a series of unexpected acts of kindness that turned his challenging night into a memorable one. Around 12:15 AM, his scooty ran out of fuel, leaving him stranded on a desolate road. As he began pushing his vehicle in search of a petrol pump, he encountered a group of trans persons offering services, which he politely declined. Just minutes later, a stranger on a bike stopped, asked what had happened, and generously offered to push the scooty to the nearest petrol pump.

Grateful for the help, the man reached the pump, only to discover that it was not accepting UPI payments - only cash or card. With neither in hand and his vehicle still dry, he feared being stuck again. At that moment, another kind stranger, having just refuelled, overheard the issue and offered to pay with his card. The Reddit user transferred the amount via UPI, refuelled his scooty, and was finally able to thank this second good Samaritan before heading home.

The Reddit post quickly went viral, striking a chord with thousands who saw it as a rare yet powerful reminder that kindness still exists, even in unexpected places.

One user commented in disbelief, "Wow. Delhi of all places, and that too at night? You got off easy. Next time have a full tank of gas, or don't step out." The original poster responded, admitting, "I had the same thought. I usually keep a full tank since it lasts almost a week for me. It was probably just muscle memory or plain carelessness, I assumed I had one more day's worth of fuel. Yeah, I also agree it was insanely lucky."