Skywalk Linking Sarai Kale Khan RRTS Station With Nizamuddin Railway Station Completed

A skywalk linking the Sarai Kale Khan Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station with Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station has finally been completed. The 280-metre skywalk features several travelators to make the interchange hassle-free for passengers. This is the first National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) station in Delhi to have travelators.

According to a report in Live Hindustan, the civil work on the skywalk has been completed. Six travelators have been installed while the work on the roof is currently underway. It is expected to open by March.

The skywalk is a critical infrastructure upgrade for Sarai Kale Khan, designed to streamline transfers between different modes of transport. By providing a dedicated pathway, it addresses long-standing issues of pedestrian overcrowding, traffic congestion, and the long walking distances previously required to navigate the transit hub.

The Sarai Kale Khan station is one of the largest along the 82.15-km corridor. It is designed to handle high passenger volumes and is expected to become a major transit hub connecting Delhi with neighbouring states in the coming years.

It is strategically situated near four major transport hubs: Sarai Kale Khan metro station (Pink Line), Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT and city bus services.

Also Read | X Head Of Product Claims Company Operates With Skeleton Crew Of 30, Elon Musk Clarifies

PM Modi To Inaugurate Final Stretch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be inaugurating the final stretch of the corridor on February 22. Services will now operate across the full stretch from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut.

The launch will also see the commencement of Meerut Metro services, allowing seamless interchange between the high-speed Namo Bharat trains and the intra-city metro network.

The entire project, with an estimated cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore, is expected to increase the share of public transport on the Delhi-Meerut route from the current 37 per cent to 63 per cent.