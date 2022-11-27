Video: Railway Employee Replaces Passenger's Rs 500 Note With Rs 20, Officials Take Disciplinary Action

The video has accumulated more than 195,000 views and over 3,000 likes.

A video of a railway employee cheating a passenger during a cash-based transaction at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station has surfaced on social media. The clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Rail Whispers on Friday. The incident took place on Tuesday, as per the caption of the post.

In the video, a man sitting behind the ticketing counter is caught committing money fraud. Despite accepting Rs 500, the railway employee is seen trying to fool the passenger by replacing his note with Rs 20 and demanding more money to issue a ticket costing Rs 125.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, when the customer, requesting travel on the Superfast Gwalior train, places a Rs 500 note, the railway employee swaps the note with a note of Rs 20 denomination from his pocket. He even demands more money to issue a ticket costing Rs 125.

Since being shared the video has gone viral on social media. It even drew the attention of Railway Seva and Delhi Division, Northern Railway (DRM Delhi NR). Responding to the post, concerned railway authorities said, "The employee has been taken up and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him".

The employee has been taken up and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him. — DRM Delhi NR (@drm_dli) November 25, 2022

Meanwhile, in the comment section, several internet users also reacted to the video. One user wrote, "This has happened to me multiple times at Chennai. The unionized hooliganism of some Railway employees gives them the courage to indulge in such crimes."

Another wrote, "Dangerous, first time I have seen such magic, m thinking, If he have not recorded the clip then what would happen ?" "Shame on such people who cheat n grab others hard earned money. Disgusted totally . ACTION MUST," commented third.

