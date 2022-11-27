'Anything's Paw-Sible': How Gwalior's 'Marvel' Joined Rahul Gandhi's Yatra

Marvel came all the way from Gwalior to meet Rahul Gandhi, said Congress.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a special guest on his nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra this morning. Marvel, a 10-month-old German Shepherd who had been tailing his rally in Madhya Pradesh for the past few days with his two humans, finally met the Congress leader today in Mhow.

"Anything is paw-sible with a dog by your side! Wearing bike goggles, riding pillion with her pet-parent Rajat Parashar on his motor bike, Marvel came all the way from Gwalior to meet @RahulGandhi and join the #BharatJodoYatra," tweeted Congress, sharing photos of Mr Gandhi with Marvel.

Wearing bike goggles, riding pillion with her pet-parent Rajat Parashar on his motor bike, Marvel came all the way from Gwalior to meet @RahulGandhi and join the #BharatJodoYatra. pic.twitter.com/oceWcja4nP — Congress (@INCIndia) November 27, 2022

Rajat Parashar and Sarthak, two animal lovers, and Marvel were travelling for days to meet Mr Gandhi to discuss animal welfare. Their bike has a customised rear seat fitted with a cradle-like setup where Marvel sits with the pillion rider. Marvel has her own bike glasses too.

Mr Gandhi also rode the motorcycle after meeting the three guests.

"Rahul Gandhi is an amazing person. My views about him have changed since I met him. I knew he was an animal lover, so I wanted to meet him and discuss animal deaths on road," said Rajat, a civil engineer from Gwalior who takes care of stray dogs.

"Mr Gandhi gave treats to Marvel and invited us to join his rally," he said as he thanked NDTV for an earlier report on his journey with Marvel to meet Mr Gandhi.

Marvel is trained for such trips and has already travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, he had earlier said.

Rahul Gandhi's 3,500-km footmarch began from Tamil Nadu in September and has completed about half its route. It is set to conclude in January.