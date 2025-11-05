Why This American Woman Chose To Leave The US For Portugal: "I Feel So Much Better"

A 37-year-old therapist from California revealed why she left the US and moved to Portugal in pursuit of better healthcare, affordability, and peace of mind. Christina Kantzavelos told Business Insider that her chronic illness had taken a toll in the US, but in Portugal, she feels a significant improvement. "My nervous system just feels safer here. I feel less inflamed, more energised, more vibrant overall," she said.

Kantzavelos continues to work remotely as a therapist, counseling clients in the US and internationally. In Portugal, she's adopted a more relaxed daily routine, contrasting with the fast-paced lifestyle she left behind in America. She noted that in Portugal, people prioritise living over work, and embrace a more humane and health-focused lifestyle.

One key reason for her move was healthcare, and although she pays out-of-pocket for treatment as a European citizen and Portugal resident, it's still significantly more affordable than in the US.

In Portugal, she pays 40 euros for a one-hour osteopath session, compared to $275 for 30 minutes in California. She also gets weekly 90-minute lymphatic massages for 40 euros, whereas in the US, she paid around $175. She expressed frustration knowing others had to resort to crowdfunding for healthcare, feeling grateful for her own privilege but saddened that people have to leave the US to afford basic care.

I know folks who've had to open a GoFundMe for their healthcare… It's depressing. It breaks my heart. I'm so grateful that I have this privilege, but it doesn't make sense that we should have to leave our own country to be able to afford to be healthy, she said.

Kantzavelos also highlighted the affordability of housing and food in Portugal. She pays 1,300 euros per month for a spacious three-bedroom apartment, which she claims would cost at least $5,000 in San Diego. A week of mostly organic groceries for two people costs her 125 euros, significantly less than the $300 she'd spend in the US.

"I feel so much better. I do feel like I'm fully able to take care of my health and feel confident, safe, and secure in where I am," she said.