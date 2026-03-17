Viral Kitten That Looked Like 'Inflated Balloon' Due To Rare Medical Condition Finally Recovers

A kitten named Zoe, who arrived at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter in California with a severely swollen body, is on the road to recovery, the New York Post reported. According to Dr Phil Caldwell, who is the shelter's medical director, Zoe suffered from a condition called subcutaneous emphysema. It caused her to look like an inflated balloon due to air trapped under her skin.

Subcutaneous emphysema occurs when air leaks into the tissue under the skin, often due to trauma, medical procedures, or infections. According to the report, in Zoe's case, the exact cause is unclear. However, it is believed to be related to damage to her windpipe.

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Dr Caldwell treated Zoe by extracting the trapped air with a needle. The procedure was successful, and the swelling has not returned. "This is the craziest veterinary case I've seen in quite some time," Dr Caldwell said as quoted in the report.

Zoe has gained weight and is getting better each day, weighing around 2 pounds.

To support her recovery and help other animals in need, the shelter is selling "Puff Kitty" T-shirts, with all proceeds going to the shelter's Love Fund.

Dr Caldwell shares updates about the kitten on Instagram.

Social Media Reaction

Zoe's story has gone viral on social media because of her story. "How is it possible for a kitten to get air throughout its body like that? Could you please provide more detail, I've never heard of or seen this before!" one curious user asked.

"My 6 year old is very invested in this kittens story and keeps asking me for more updates. We are both very glad she's on the mend," another user asked.

"She is the cutest most gorgeous balloon ever," a third wrote.