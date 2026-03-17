Watch: Sloth Bear Charges At Tigress In Rare Wildlife Moment At Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

A rare wildlife moment unfolded at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve on March 13, when a sloth bear charged at a tigress, reportedly the well-known female Naina, and forced her to retreat into the jungle. The encounter, witnessed by safari tourists in an open jeep, was captured on camera. The video of the incident was shared on Instagram by Maninder Singh Dhaliwal and gained significant traction. The clip was widely shared on social media, with users expressing shock over the incident. Though tigers are apex predators, sloth bears are known for their aggressive and unpredictable behaviour. They often stand their ground or even chase off bigger animals when threatened.

In a separate clip, two tigers were also seen cautiously interacting with another sloth bear.

Watch the videos here:

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Social Media Reaction

"Tigers are actually smart animal, they will mostly avoid fighting where they can get seriously hurt," one user wrote on the video shared by another account.

"Definitely not a full grown tiger, look same size of bear, tigers are bigger than them," wrote another.

"The same sloth bear will be shy whenever it sees people, and look here how it's chasing a tiger," a third said.

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Cute Tiger Family Spotted

Recently, a tiger family from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve went viral on social media. Videos captured by tourists and wildlife enthusiasts show the majestic big cats calmly crossing forest paths, seemingly unfazed by the presence of safari vehicles and visitors nearby.

Though the family of six tigers has been spotted frequently in recent weeks, especially in the Tala zone of the reserve, their regular appearances have become a major attraction for tourists.