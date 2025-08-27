Video Shows Powerful Dust Storm Covering Everything on Its Path In Arizona: "Sand Apocalypse"

A massive dust storm, known as a haboob, swept through Phoenix, Arizona, causing disruptions. Thousands of people were affected by power outages, with around 39,000 to 52,000 utility customers losing electricity in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport lost power and cancelled all flights due to the storm. As per a report by The Guardian, at least 62 flights were grounded, and many more experienced delays.

WOW! Incredible video of Monday's haboob, or dust storm, from Arizona State's Mountain America Stadium in Tempe!



Between 5:35 p.m. and 5:51 p.m., Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport reported a visibility of zero miles. The automated sensors used by the National Weather… pic.twitter.com/tgEVmkJaRt — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) August 26, 2025

😱💨 Sand apocalypse has covered American Arizona.



Due to the storm, Phoenix airport lost power and canceled all flights. Streets are covered with a dust curtain, visibility is literally zero. pic.twitter.com/Qo8mISSZBA — Gianl1974 (@Gianl1974) August 26, 2025

There was an epic dust storm (Haboob) here in Arizona yesterday. I captured these videos/photos from our rooftop deck just prior to it hitting us. Behind the dust was a very powerful thunderstorm with 60+ mph winds and heavy rain. It was one hell of a storm! #DustStorms #haboob… pic.twitter.com/oGtvUTisYU — Frank Morales (@Gr8fulAmerican) August 26, 2025

Residents called it "sand apocalypse" and shared frightening pictures of the "epic dust storm" on social media platforms as it blanketed everything in its path. The streets were covered with a curtain of dust, with zero visibility.

The dust storms cause respiratory issues due to poor air quality. The risk of accidents also increases due to strong winds. Experts advise avoiding going outside or wearing masks and goggles to reduce exposure to dust and sand particles.

What are dust storms?

Dust storms occur when winds blow over dry areas, picking up large amounts of dust and sand particles. Haboob, meanwhile, forms when a really strong wind blows, picking up large amounts of dust and sand. A haboob can reach heights of 10,000 feet, with wind gusts peaking at 50 to 70 mph.

As quoted by The Guardian, Richard Filley, who is a retired university professor living in Gilbert, said, "The windstorm part of it, I'm glad it's gone." "You look at the photos of haboobs and they are a spectacular natural phenomenon. They are kind of beautiful in their own way."

One user wrote on X, "Sand apocalypse has covered American Arizona. Due to the storm, Phoenix airport lost power and cancelled all flights. Streets are covered with a dust curtain, visibility is literally zero."