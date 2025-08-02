Video: Rare Sandstorm Turns Southern Peru Skies Orange, Stuns Tourists

A powerful sand and dust storm swept through southern Peru on Thursday, triggered by strong winds linked to a South Pacific anticyclone, according to national authorities. The unexpected weather event caused major disruptions across coastal regions, particularly in the Ica region, located around 400 kilometres south of Lima.

Peru's national weather service reported wind gusts reaching up to 50 km/h in Ica, forcing traffic to stop on key highways and bringing tourism activities to a standstill for nearly three hours.

The storm's effects extended to the regions of Arequipa, Moquegua, and Tacna, where wind speeds reached 32 km/h. Even in Lima, similar conditions caused trees to fall in several neighbourhoods.

Videos of the storm's impact have since gone viral on social media, showing clouds of sand sweeping through cities and roads blanketed in dust.

A massive sandstorm is currently sweeping through the Ica region in southern Peru, drastically reducing visibility and disrupting transportation.



Powerful winds are lifting huge clouds of dust, forcing residents to seek shelter.



Powerful winds are lifting huge clouds of dust, forcing residents to seek shelter. While sandstorms are not unheard of in the area,…

Increíble tormenta de arena en Ica esta tarde. Observe cómo despeja la región y cómo en la tarde ingresa el aire del pacífico con tal fuerza que forma nubes estratos y genera la tormenta arena. Nunca vi esa magnitud.

¡Perú en tono sepia! Turistas quedan perplejos tras la intensa tormenta de arena que cubrió los cielos de Ica, Nasca, Paracas y Arequipa.



¡Perú en tono sepia! Turistas quedan perplejos tras la intensa tormenta de arena que cubrió los cielos de Ica, Nasca, Paracas y Arequipa. Expertos indican que el fenómeno podría repetirse, básicamente por el incremento de velocidad en los vientos costeros y desérticos del país.

"This event was caused by the South Pacific anticyclone, which has intensified and is currently very close to the continent, generating high-speed downdrafts at the surface," Rosario Julca of the national weather service told Canal N television.

"An anticyclone is a clockwise circulation in the Pacific Ocean that, when it nears the continent, increases wind speeds," she added.

According to Julca, the presence of such "downdrafts, combined with the desert terrain, has generated a sudden and massive dust uprising."

The weather agency said the "increase in wind speed, ranging from moderate to strong intensity," is expected to continue along the Peruvian coast through Sunday.

The National Emergency Operations Center said that local authorities are assessing the damage.

