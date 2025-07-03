Peru Fines Lima Clinic $190,000 For Leak Of Shakira's Medical Records

A Peruvian regulator hit private health-care provider Auna SA with a stiff fine for the unauthorised disclosure of medical records belonging to popular singer Shakira.

Susalud, which oversees Peru's health-care industry, said Wednesday it imposed a fine of 668,750 soles ($188,355) on the Auna-controlled Delgado Clinic. Located in Lima, the private hospital is popular with the country's elites and its main location is in the wealthy neighborhood of Miraflores, where it boasts a helicopter landing pad.

An email to the company wasn't immediately returned. Auna may be able to appeal the fine.

The allegations date to February, when Shakira was due to perform two concerts in the Peruvian capital as part of her latest tour, Las mujeres ya no lloran (Women no longer cry).

The singer fell ill upon her arrival in Lima and went to the Delgado Clinic, with details of her apparent medical treatment being leaked on social media almost in real time. Shakira canceled the first concert citing health issues, but she hasn't publicly addressed the medical leak.

Susalud said the disclosure of the singer's data was a "serious violation" and that all patients are entitled to "dignity and intimacy," as well as a guarantee that their personal information will be treated confidentially.



