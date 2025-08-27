Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet Appears In Rare Video Shared From Their Montecito Home

Meghan Markle shared a rare glimpse of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, as she posted candid moments from her Montecito home. In the video shared on Instagram stories on Tuesday, the four-year-old can be seen looking at a personal gift, apparently from Prince Harry.

The gift was a framed black and white photograph of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, with her beloved late dog, Guy. "Morning surprise from my husband," Meghan wrote over the video with a teary-eyed emoji.

Also Read | Watch: Donald Trump Reacts To Taylor Swift's Engagement To Travis Kelce: "Terrific Person"

Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry's heartwarming surprise gift as she shares new video of Lilibet



The video revealed Harry's gift was a large, framed photograph of the Duchess and their beloved late Beagle, Guy, frolicking in the garden. https://t.co/f07L5KmcFq pic.twitter.com/t1O7tok2xl — Tad Toring (@tadfundotnet) August 27, 2025

In the video, Lilibet is seen in pink pyjamas with waist-length hair. Some social media users admired her red hair, comparing it to her father, Prince Harry's hair colour.

The Sussex family keeps their children's lives private, but occasionally shares glimpses into their family moments, like their 2024 holiday card featuring Archie and Lilibet.

Earlier this year, Lilibet was seen in a video playing with tennis legend Serena Williams, sparking admiration for her adorable moments with the tennis star.

Meghan Markle's Netflix Series

The Duchess has returned to Netflix with the second season of her series, With Love, Meghan, premiered on August 26. The show is about the Sussex inviting friends and famous guests to her home, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips. However, the Royal Family doesn't look interested, as a Royal commentator recently said that they won't watch it.

While speaking to Fox News Digital, Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said, "According to my sources, Season 2 is not even on the palace's radar."

"It poses no impact on the core four: King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales."

"When it comes to something as trivial as Meghan Markle making bath salts, the royals have far bigger priorities," she added.