Watch: Donald Trump Reacts To Taylor Swift's Engagement To Travis Kelce: "Terrific Person"

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Taylor Swift a "terrific person" as he reacted to her engagement with football star Travis Kelce.

"Well, I wish him a lot of luck," Trump said. "I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy. And I think that she's a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck."

Watch Trump's reaction here:

During a crucial meeting with his Cabinet members, a reporter asked him, "I would love to ask you a serious question, but I have to tell you, the biggest pop culture news of the year broke while we were in this Cabinet meeting."

Trump's well-wishes for Swift came as a surprise because on September 15, 2024, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" The comments followed the singer's endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris in September 2024. Before Harris, Swift had endorsed former president Joe Biden during the 2020 campaign.

Earlier this year, in May, he said that Swift was "no longer hot". Trump posted, "Has anyone noticed that, since I said "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," she's no longer 'HOT?'"

Swift's Engagement Announcement

With beautiful pictures, Swift announced her engagement to the football star on social media on Tuesday. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," she wrote in the caption.

Several lawmakers, on both sides, reacted to the engagement with their own take. "She's got a blank space ... and she'll take his name," Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) posted on X.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) wrote, "Congrats @taylorswift13 & @tkelce. May your marriage never end on biblical grounds." He took a jibe at his Senate primary challenger, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose wife announced that she was filing for divorce.