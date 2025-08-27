Rare Orange Shark Spotted In Costa Rica, Experts Reveal Reason Behind Its Bright Colour

A rare bright orange shark was spotted last year near Tortuguero National Park in Costa Rica. Scientists recently published pictures of the orange shark in the Marine Biology journal, saying that it was the first time a shark of this colour had been found.

The pictures were taken last year and posted on the page of Parisima Domus Dei, a tourist company which was with some anglers on a fishing trip when the rare fish was spotted at a depth of 37 meters and a water temperature of 31.2 degrees C.

They took pictures and let it go. Later, they described the encounter to marine experts, calling it something similar to a goldfish.

Why is it orange in colour?

The orange shark is a result of not one, but two rare genetic conditions, a combination of albinism and xanthism (also known as xanthochroism). This condition affects the production of melanin.

The shark has a striking orange colour with white eyes, making it stand out from the typical brown-colored nurse sharks. This unique colouration could make it more vulnerable to predators.

Researchers believe this finding could lead to broader questions about the genetic diversity of local nurse shark populations.

Xanthism is considered extremely rare across the animal kingdom, previously observed in some fish, reptiles, and birds. This is the first documented case of xanthism in cartilaginous fish in the Caribbean.

"Further research is needed to explore potential genetic or environmental factors influencing this rare pigmentation anomaly in sharks," the researchers wrote.