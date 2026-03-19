Video Shows Couple Floating In Muddy Water For Pre-Wedding Shoot, Sparks Wave Of Jokes

A pre-wedding photoshoot meant to be "cinematic" has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, with internet users trolling the couple for their choice of location. The video, which began circulating on X, shows the couple floating flat on muddy water with their eyes closed, appearing frozen in place. A dedicated photography team was filmed standing knee-deep in the muck, directing the poses with professional intensity. While the duo attempted to project an aura of "eternal love," social media users were quick to point out the bizarre and unromantic nature of the setting.

"Pre Wedding Shoots are getting too weird," the video was captioned. The exact date and location of the video could not be verified.

Watch the video here:

Pre Wedding Shoots are getting too weird 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xhVKjoZrVy — Rosy (@rose_k01) March 18, 2026



Instead of the intended romantic effect, many users compared the visuals to the opening scene of a survival thriller or a crime scene. The unusual concept sparked a massive meme fest, with people questioning the fine line between creativity and chaos. While some photographers defended the "raw emotion" and "messy" cinematic style as a way to stand out from cliché shoots, a majority of users found it amusing.

One user wrote, "When you learned to be a wildlife photographer but ultimately became a wedding photographer!"

Another commented, "When the budget says 'simple photoshoot' but the director says 'Titanic meets Gangnam Style,' next level: a couple drowning romantically while the drone films it in 8K for Reels."

A third said, "Why risk and waste money on pre-shoots? Ask AI to edit your pictures however you want."

"Are they getting married, or is this a sneak peek of the next season of Crime Patrol?" a fourth added.