Meet 'Diden Spider', The Korean Robot That Can Climb Steel Walls And Weld Inside Ships

A four-legged robot that can climb steel walls, move across ceilings and even carry out welding work is drawing attention online. Called the 'Diden Spider', the quadruped robot has been developed by South Korea-based Diden Robotics. Unlike conventional robots that are restricted to flat surfaces, the Spider uses magnetic feet to move across steel floors, vertical walls and ceilings.

The robot is designed for the demanding conditions inside shipyards, where workers often have to operate in cramped and difficult-to-reach spaces.

The Spider can carry loads of up to 30 kg and navigate uneven surfaces, tight openings and complex structures. It can also be fitted with equipment for tasks such as welding and inspection.

One of its most notable features is its ability to stay attached to steel surfaces while moving vertically or upside down. This allows it to reach areas that may otherwise require workers to use ladders, harnesses or other safety equipment.

While the technology is still being developed, the Diden Spider has offered a glimpse of how robots could take on some of the more hazardous tasks in shipbuilding and other heavy industries.

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Diden Robotics says the Spider has already been demonstrated in Korean shipyards, including welding operations on vessels in production environments.

The technology has also been tested by Samsung Heavy Industries, highlighting its potential for use beyond controlled laboratory demonstrations.

The robot's capabilities could eventually be used for a wider range of industrial jobs, including inspection, maintenance and repair in large structures where access is difficult or risky for humans.