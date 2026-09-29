Barapullah Phase-III Opens Today: Everything Delhi Commuters Need To Know

After years of delays and missed deadlines, Delhi's Barapullah Phase-III corridor is set to open today, providing a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Sarai Kale Khan and improving connectivity between East and South Delhi. The project, approved in 2014 and launched in 2015, was originally scheduled for completion in 2017.

The project has faced several delays due to land acquisition, tree-related clearances, construction work around the Yamuna and the COVID pandemic. Its revised cost now stands at around Rs 1,635 crore, compared with the initial estimate of about Rs 1,260 crore.

Route: Mayur Vihar To Sarai Kale Khan

The elevated corridor will provide a signal-free connection between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Sarai Kale Khan. It will also improve connectivity towards AIIMS and South Delhi.

The new stretch will connect with the existing Barapullah corridor, taking the combined elevated route to around 9 km.

Both ramps of the new corridor have been completed. One connects the corridor from the Mayur Vihar side, while the other links it with the existing Barapullah stretch near Sarai Kale Khan.

A major part of the project is the bridge over the Yamuna floodplain. The bridge has been designed with pillar spans of nearly 125 metres to reduce interference with the active river zone and minimise the impact on the natural flow of the river.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Alert: Avoid This Route On September 29 As Barapullah Phase III Opens

How Much Time Will Commuters Save?

The new corridor is expected to make travel smoother by reducing stops at traffic signals along the route.

The project is aimed at easing movement between eastern and southern parts of Delhi, while providing better connectivity towards key areas in South Delhi.

Officials estimate travel time between Noida/East Delhi and AIIMS could fall from roughly 35-40 minutes to about 15 minutes.

The exact time saving will depend on traffic conditions, but the signal-free corridor is expected to improve the movement of motorists along the busy route.

Benefits: Better Connectivity For All

The Barapullah Phase-III project is designed to benefit motorists as well as cyclists and pedestrians.

The corridor includes a dedicated cycle track, a relatively uncommon feature in major flyover projects.

Pedestrian-friendly infrastructure has also been incorporated to provide safer movement for people travelling on foot.

The corridor is therefore intended to improve road connectivity while also supporting greener and more sustainable modes of transport.

Key Highlights Of Barapullah Phase-III

Elevated corridor connecting Mayur Vihar Phase I with Sarai Kale Khan

Connectivity towards AIIMS and South Delhi

Link with the existing Barapullah corridor, taking the combined stretch to around 9 km

Dedicated cycle track

Pedestrian-friendly infrastructure

Completed ramps on both sides of the elevated corridor

Bridge over the Yamuna floodplain

Pillar spans of nearly 125 metres in the Yamuna section

Signal-free movement along the new corridor

Cost: Rs 1,635 Crore After Delays

The project was initially estimated to cost around Rs 1,260 crore. Its revised cost has now risen to about Rs 1,635 crore, an increase of more than Rs 375 crore.

The project was approved in 2014, and construction began in 2015. It was initially expected to be completed by 2017, but several delays pushed back the deadline.

In January, officials said the project could take another 15 months to complete. In March, the Delhi government approved the revised cost and set June 30 as the completion deadline. That deadline was also missed.

The delays and cost escalation have faced scrutiny. The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch earlier registered a case over alleged irregularities linked to the project. The allegations remain under investigation.

Why Barapullah Phase-III Matters

The opening of the corridor marks the completion of a project that has been under construction for more than a decade.

Along with the elevated road, cycle track and pedestrian facilities, the Yamuna bridge is a key engineering feature of the project.

The corridor is expected to strengthen the road network between East and South Delhi and provide a new signal-free route for motorists, while also creating dedicated infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians.

The inauguration is taking place alongside the opening of the Mukarba Chowk underpass. Two new South Delhi flyovers are also part of the wider road infrastructure plans announced during the ceremony.



(With inputs from agencies)