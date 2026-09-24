Humans Dating AI? South Korea's New Reality Show Sparks Buzz Online

A reality television show in South Korea is going viral for exploring human-AI romance. The bizarre dating show series, titled My AI Partner: Strange Love, has quickly become a massive topic of discussion across social media, with users debating the future of intimacy and human connection. As reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), this series pairs real human celebrities with AI companions tailored specifically to their ideal preferences.

The human participants include popular webtoon artist Kian84, TV host Jang Do-yeon, and actress Lee Yu-bi. They date digital partners that exist entirely on tablet screens. The AI partners have customised voices and appearances.

The outlet shared the experience of Kian84, who had initially said that he would never have feelings for AI. But things changed when he spent more time with the bot.

After choosing between two AI personalities, Kian84 admitted to friends that his digital companion provided a unique "sense of security that humans cannot provide".

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Similarly, TV host Jang Do-yeon shared a memorable moment dancing in public while holding a tablet in her arms after her AI partner recreated a romantic film scene and played her favourite song. She even questioned whether physical presence is needed for a meaningful emotional connection.

According to TenAsia, the show's producer Won Seung-jae said that some people now avoid pursuing romance because of emotional fatigue from human relationships.

Son Jung-min, who is another producer, told OhmyNews that AI dating offers a way to examine humanity through technology.

"I hope the show encourages discussions about what kind of love people truly seek and what expectations we hold for the future," he said as quoted.

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As the show went viral, a social media user in China said, "Some people fall in love with fictional characters in books. Others develop deep affection for a tree or a stone sculpture. Whether the object is an AI or not, what matters is respecting this unique form of love created by human beings."

"AI provides an almost perfect partner. After returning to real life, will people still be able to accept friends and family who have flaws, tempers and their own independent thoughts?" another user reportedly asked.