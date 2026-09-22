'Get Paid To Stay Active': Indian Woman Highlights South Korea's Unique Fitness Incentive

Maansi Arora, an Indian woman working in Seoul, shared an interesting aspect of South Korean work culture. In an Instagram video, she revealed that her company awards high-end gifts, including items from Gucci and Prada, to employees who exercise consistently for at least two months. To qualify, staff members simply have to send photos or videos of their workouts to their managers as proof.

"This is happening because they want you to take care of your health along with whatever busy schedule you have in life and whatever work you are doing," she explained in the video.

"Since I found out about this, I feel like maybe this is the motivation I needed to work out, and finally I got it," she said in the video.

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Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The video went viral with over 4.7 million views. More than 270,000 users liked it and thousands commented on it, praising the South Korean firm's approach to employee well-being.

"In India also, you get free gym mill in MNCs me if you're working at an on-site center location," one user wrote in the comment section of the video.

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"In India, if you tell your boss that you go to the gym every day, instead of motivating you, he'll say, 'Stop going to the gym, or else you'll get a heart attack!'" another user wrote.

"It's fine even if you don't give a gift; a gym membership would be more than enough," a third user noted.

"Wow!!! This is so lit! At this rate, living in Korea, I would have owned all the luxury brands in the world by now," a fourth user wrote.