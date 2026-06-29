US Woman Takes Vacation Alone After Daughter Forgets Passport, Internet Split On 'Tough Love'

A viral essay by an American woman has sparked a heated online debate after she chose to board a flight to Turks and Caicos without her 21-year-old daughter, who had forgotten her passport. While Cheryl Maguire described the decision as a lesson in accountability, social media users were divided over whether it was an act of tough love or an unforgivable parenting choice.

Maguire said the mother-daughter trip had been planned as a nostalgic getaway, with the pair hoping to recreate photos from previous vacations to the Caribbean island.

However, just before departure, her daughter, who lives in New York City, realised she had left her passport at her apartment. Since they were flying out of Boston, there was no way to retrieve the document in time without missing the flight and losing thousands of dollars spent on non-refundable tickets and bookings.

Faced with the choice of cancelling the trip or travelling alone, Maguire decided to continue with the vacation by herself. "I felt bad about going without her, especially since she was so excited to see all the changes to the resort she had been going to since she was only a year old. But I was also excited for the trip down memory lane, even if that meant going without her," she wrote for Business Insider.

Although she admitted feeling guilty about leaving her daughter behind, Maguire said her daughter has a history of being forgetful and believed the experience would reinforce the importance of being responsible for essential travel documents.

"It became such an issue that I wrote an article about it for The New York Times. The main takeaway from the experts was that, instead of letting forgetful kids suffer, help them develop strategies so it doesn't happen again. She has improved over the years, and she even studied abroad in Rome, so she understands the importance of a passport. While there, she carried it with her everywhere, similar to a driver's license. I only gave her one reminder to pack the passport, but now I'm wondering if I should've provided a few more since I missed having her on the trip with me," she added.

Tough love or an unforgivable parenting choice?

Her decision quickly went viral, triggering a wider debate across social media platforms, including TikTok, X, and Facebook.

Many users argued that, at 21, the daughter was fully responsible for remembering her passport and that the mother should not have to sacrifice an expensive holiday because of someone else's mistake. One user said, "21 is old enough to be responsible for her own passport. It is not the mother's fault if the daughter forgets it; nor should the mother be compelled to forego her own vacation because of her adult daughter's oversight?"

Another commented, "Good decision. They need to be held accountable for their actions."

Others, however, felt family should come before a vacation. They argued that a parent should have stayed behind to support their distressed child and help resolve the situation, describing Maguire's decision as unnecessarily harsh and lacking compassion.

A third wrote, "Isn't the whole point of the trip to spend time together? Guess if you are rich and spend all your time together and daughter is irresponsible, there could be a valuable lesson, but she also learned when you screw up your famiky ditches you to prioritize pleasure."