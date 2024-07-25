US Woman Runs Over Fast-Food Worker Over Missing Chicken, Lack Of Sauce

Woman is currently held without bond, with a detention hearing scheduled for July 30.

A Missouri woman, Talanye L Carter, allegedly ran over the manager of a fast-food restaurant because she was angry about a missing chicken strip and the absence of dipping sauce, according to Fox News. The event happened in the Central West End neighbourhood of St Louis at a Jack in the Box restaurant.

A probable cause affidavit submitted to St Louis Circuit Court states that the incident happened on July 16. Carter reportedly returned to the restaurant, complaining about a missing chicken strip from her order. In response, the manager, whose name has been redacted, replaced the missing chicken strip.

The Fox news reported that despite this, Carter became irritated with the lack of ranch provided at the restaurant and spit in the store manager's face.As Carter left the Jack in the Box and went to her vehicle, the store manager utilized a different exit to capture Carter's license plate number. Carter noticed and ran up to the store manager, then proceeded to physically run into their shoulder.

According to the police, Carter then said to the manager, "You're trying to get charges put on me?"

Police said Carter went back to her vehicle, put her car in reverse, and backed into the store manager. The vehicle hit the manager's left foot and ankle and knocked her to the ground.

The St Louis Circuit Attorney's Office has charged Talanye L. Carter with second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. Carter is currently being held without bond and is awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for July 30, with a subsequent court date set for August 20.