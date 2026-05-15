US Man Who Won Lottery 18 Times Reveals The Secret Behind His Luck

An American man who has won the lottery 18 times says the greatest blessing in his life is not the money, but his marriage. Robert Bevan from Idaho recently claimed a $50,000 prize from the $1,000,000 King Scratch Game. The latest payout marks the 18th time he has won a lottery prize over the years.

The Idaho Lottery said Bevan's winning streak began in 1997 when he won a Chevrolet Blazer during a special promotion. Since then, he has collected several prizes ranging from smaller cash rewards to major wins worth as much as $200,000.

Despite his remarkable luck, Bevan says lottery games have always been more about fun than fortune. He explained that buying tickets together became a regular habit for him and his wife over the years.

When lottery officials asked him about the secret behind his incredible streak, Bevan gave an answer that quickly touched people online.

"My real luck is 40 years with the same amazing woman," he said.

His heartfelt comment has gained attention on social media, with many readers praising his devotion to his wife more than his repeated lottery wins.

The Idaho Lottery also noted that money raised from ticket sales helps support public schools and state buildings across Idaho.

While Bevan's latest $50,000 prize added another chapter to his unusual run of success, it was his tribute to his wife that truly captured people's hearts.

For many readers, his story became less about winning money and more about appreciating lasting love and companionship.