Uddhav Thackeray's iPhone Shots Impress Instagram

Uddhav Thackeray, 59, is a photography enthusiast.

Uddhav Thackeray's iPhone Shots Impress Instagram

A photograph clicked by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took to Instagram this morning to share two photographs that have impressed many. Mr Thackeray, 59, is a photography enthusiast whose Instagram feed features everything from the stilt fisherman of Sri Lanka to the polar bears of Canada. The first of the two pictures that Mr Thackeray shared today shows flowers in bloom, while the second captures a golden field against a blue sky.

"iPhone shot," the Shiv Sena president captioned his photographs.

iPhone shot

A post shared by @ uddhavthackeray on

The photos collected over 4,000 'likes' within an hour of being posted. They also received a ton of complimentary comments.

"Our CM got some serious skills," wrote one person in the comments section. "Excellent sunrise capture! Beautiful light, reflections and mood," another said, while a third added "Stunning frame."

A few also asked Mr Thackeray where the photographs were clicked.

A quick scroll through Mr Thackeray's Instagram feed reveals that he has an eye for photography. Take a look at some of the other photos that have impressed his almost-70,000 Instagram followers.

Stilt Fishermen, Welligama

A post shared by @ uddhavthackeray on

Gir India

A post shared by @ uddhavthackeray on

Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in November, after the Shiv Sena ended its decades old ties with the BJP.

What do you think of his photographs? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news


Comments
Uddhav ThackerayUddhav Thackeray photographyshiv sena

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News