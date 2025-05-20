After Minister's Call, Uddhav Thackeray's Party Extends Support To Anti-Terror Outreach

Days after it raised a call for boycotting all-party delegations, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday said the party would support India's global outreach on terror in the "national interest" after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called up Uddhav Thackeray.

The Sena (UBT) also stated that the Centre should follow the protocol of informing parties about these delegations to avoid "chaos and mismanagement".

"Union Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke to Uddhav Thackeray over the telephone on Sunday to discuss his party's participation in the all-party delegations visiting various countries," the Sena (UBT) stated on X.

The party said it was reassured that the delegations are about articulating India's stand against terrorism and not about politics.

"On being reassured, we have also assured the government that we will do what is right and what is needed for our country via this delegation," the Sena (UBT) said.

It said the party's Rajya Sabha member, Priyanka Chaturvedi, will be a part of the delegations with other MPs nationwide.

Notably, Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday said constituents of the INDIA bloc should have boycotted the Union government's move to send all-party delegations to different countries, claiming they will defend the “sins and crimes” committed by the government.

India is sending all-party delegations to the capitals of various countries to explain its position on terrorism emanating from Pakistan against the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Fifty-one political leaders, parliamentarians and former ministers cutting across party lines will be part of the seven delegations.

Sena (UBT) said all political parties have expressed support for the Prime Minister in the fight against terrorism, especially Pakistan-based terrorism, to destroy their infrastructure and bases.

"We all are united in the armed forces' action against terrorism; there must be no two ways about it," the party stated.

Though it would continue to seek an explanation about the "intelligence failure" in the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 persons were killed, the Sena (UBT) also stressed that Pakistan-based terrorism should be exposed.

"We do have our opinions about the diplomatic situation and the failed intelligence/ security apparatus on Pahalgam, and we will keep asking questions in the best interest of our nation, within our country. However, we must rally globally to expose Pak-based terrorism, to isolate and destroy it," it said.

The Sena (UBT) has communicated to the Union government about its support to the cause, even as it pointed out that "a protocol of better informing the parties could be followed about these delegations, to avoid chaos and mismanagement".

"We have reaffirmed our support for any such action in the national interest. We have also demanded an all-party meeting, which should be chaired by the Prime Minister at the earliest, to discuss (developments ranging from) Pahalgam to Operation Sindoor," it stated.

