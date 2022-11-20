'Twitter Is Alive': Elon Musk's Response Days After #RIPTwitter Trend

Twitter and Elon Musk are trending big time these days. Whatever Mr Musk does become news. Be it the $8 blue tick fee or 1,200 employees resigning, people are glued to the micro-blogging platform to keep an eye on what is going to happen next. In the middle of this, Mr Musk shared a post that read, “Twitter is ALIVE.” This comes days after the hashtag, ‘RIP Twitter', started to trend on the social media platform post the mass resignation. People shared hilarious memes and pointed out that the platform might soon shut down. Well, here comes Mr Musk's reply.

Twitter is ALIVE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

The latest tweet, by the SpaceX CEO, has drawn a lot of attention on the social media platform.

A user asked, “Is it flying once again?”

Is it flying once again? — SLBot (@0xSLBot) November 20, 2022

Another added, “You are the greatest of all time, Elon [Musk]. Now, you're serious. Blue tick please.”

You're the greatest of all time Elon. Now you're serious. Blue tick please ???? — Daudi Emmanuel (@daudi10emmanuel) November 20, 2022

Referring to Donal Trump's Twitter account being reinstated, a person asked, “When are you releasing other suspended accounts?”

When are you releasing other suspended accounts? — Shola ???? (@itsSh0la) November 20, 2022

Some demanded that Elon Musk must reinstate Johnny Depp's account.

@elonmusk What about Johnny Depps account. Reinstate it. — James Herdman ????‍☠️ (@JamesHerdmanxD) November 20, 2022

A person wrote, “You [Elon Musk] ruined Twitter. We will be leaving.”

U ruined twitter. We will be leaving. — ???????? Warnage ???????? (@notrealpain) November 20, 2022

Unhappy with the way things are moving at Twitter, this user said, “Please go get some other toys for yourself and leave us alone.”

Please go get some other toys for yourself and leave us alone — Kaan Sekban (@KaanSekbann) November 20, 2022

Elon Musk, earlier in the day, lifted Donald Trump's Twitter ban. Mr Musk conducted a poll and based on the results Mr Trump's account was reinstated. In a tweet, he wrote, “The people have spoken. [Donald] Trump will be reinstated.” He added, "Vox Populi, Vox Dei." A Latin phrase that translates to - "The voice of the people is the voice of God."

As per the poll conducted by Elon Musk, a narrow majority of voters supported the move.

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Donald Trump's Twitter account was banned last year for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

