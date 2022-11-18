Mass Resignations At Twitter After Elon Musk's "Ultimatum" Spark Meme Fest

For many, Twitter seemed to be on the brink of collapse, considering the chaos it has witnessed in the past few weeks.

The hashtag "RIPTwitter" started trending on Twitter

New Delhi:

A day after Elon Musk issued an ultimatum asking Twitter staff to commit to a “hardcore” work environment or accept a buyout, reports suggested that hundreds of employees put down their papers.

Many Twitter users had already been sulking over the changes made in the microblogging platform since the Tesla CEO's takeover. Now, the mass resignation has added to the concerns about the company's future.

The hashtag "RIPTwitter" started trending on Twitter where users shared hilarious memes and posts while highlighting that the platform might soon shut down.

Some went ahead to say goodbye to the widely used platform.

One suggested a method to get Twitter back on track in case it stops working.

“Me watching people who paid for verification badge last week,” a user wrote, sharing the famous Disaster Girl meme.

Some underlined how influencers would be impacted if Twitter shuts down.

This one wished he could save the platform from a collapse.

“Twitter has changed a lot since I joined back in 2011. It was fun while it lasted,” a user reacted.

This one appeared to be bidding adieu to Twitter.

Some imagined the plight of those who recently paid the monthly fee for Twitter Blue.

“Me and my 3 followers trying to save Twitter,” a person wrote.

Users seemed to have chalked up their plans.

“People who paid for the verification last week watching how Twitter is going to die tonight,” a comment read.

Some suggested Twitter users are likely to flock to other platforms if the platform fails to survive.

What do you have to say about it?

