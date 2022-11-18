Mass Resignations At Twitter After Elon Musk's 'Ultimatum' Spark Meme Fest

The hashtag "RIPTwitter" started trending on Twitter

A day after Elon Musk issued an ultimatum asking Twitter staff to commit to a “hardcore” work environment or accept a buyout, reports suggested that hundreds of employees put down their papers.

Many Twitter users had already been sulking over the changes made in the microblogging platform since the Tesla CEO's takeover. Now, the mass resignation has added to the concerns about the company's future.

The hashtag “RIPTwitter” started trending on Twitter where users shared hilarious memes and posts while highlighting that the platform might soon shut down.

For many, Twitter seemed to be on the brink of collapse, considering the chaos it has witnessed in the past few weeks.

Snapchat Facebook and every other social media platform showing up to Twitter's funeral #RIPTwitterpic.twitter.com/r1KCEOkire — Fun Guy (@FunGuyBurner) November 18, 2022

Some went ahead to say goodbye to the widely used platform.

One suggested a method to get Twitter back on track in case it stops working.

If Twitter stops working tonight, just pull out the cartridge, give it a good blow, and it should start working again. #RIPTwitter — Josh Miser (@JoshMiser83) November 18, 2022

“Me watching people who paid for verification badge last week,” a user wrote, sharing the famous Disaster Girl meme.

Me watching people who paid for verification badge last week ???? #RIPTwitterpic.twitter.com/xnlxq7B1eY — ???? ¹⁷ ???????? (@isthathunny) November 18, 2022

Some underlined how influencers would be impacted if Twitter shuts down.

Influencers on Instagram who use to run their account sharing screenshots of tweets watching #GoodByeTwitter and #RIPTwitter trending on Twitter right now! pic.twitter.com/SStaewOMAZ — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) November 18, 2022

This one wished he could save the platform from a collapse.

Me going to Twitter Headquarters to stop Twitter from shutting down like: #RIPTwitterpic.twitter.com/waqAEUH1al — ItsPhooey (@its_phooey) November 18, 2022

“Twitter has changed a lot since I joined back in 2011. It was fun while it lasted,” a user reacted.

Twitter has changed a lot since I joined back in 2011. It was fun while it lasted #RIPTwitterpic.twitter.com/Yfrac7K9O0 — Knicky B. from Harlem (@KnickyFrmHarlem) November 18, 2022

This one appeared to be bidding adieu to Twitter.

Some imagined the plight of those who recently paid the monthly fee for Twitter Blue.

Those who paid to be verified on Twitter ????



#RIPTwitterpic.twitter.com/XON9syNQmQ — ian (@SstarMinaj) November 18, 2022

“Me and my 3 followers trying to save Twitter,” a person wrote.

Me and my 3 followers trying to save Twitter #RIPTwitter#GoodByeTwitterpic.twitter.com/nr7yZ5PPGO — Vitamin T (@Viitamin_T) November 18, 2022

Users seemed to have chalked up their plans.

Me entering instagram later tonight when twitter dies #RIPTwitterpic.twitter.com/Ge9v5iKGWu — Alex  (@alexculee) November 18, 2022

“People who paid for the verification last week watching how Twitter is going to die tonight,” a comment read.

People who paid for the verification last week watching how twitter is going to die tonight #RIPTwitterpic.twitter.com/toWVLBgh39 — Alex  (@alexculee) November 18, 2022

Some suggested Twitter users are likely to flock to other platforms if the platform fails to survive.

Going back to Instagram after Twitter goes down #RIPTwitterpic.twitter.com/mGTxHKqXtZ — The Extra (@_the_extra) November 18, 2022

