Elon Musk's Alleged Ex Announces She's Broke, Turns To Podcasting After "Career Suicide"

Ashley St. Clair, the mother of Elon Musk's one-year-old son, announced she's facing financial difficulties during the launch of her new podcast. The 26-year-old, who is embroiled in a custody battle with Tesla CEO over their son Romulus, began the podcast by stating she's struggling financially, despite reports suggesting Musk has provided her with significant monetary support.

"Well, after a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot be legally explained, I've decided to start a podcast. Unlike your Ben Shapiros or your Megyn Kellys, I'm not starting this because I think my big brain thoughts and my podcast mic are the greatest gift to humanity. I actually think I have the worst ideas, so consider everything out of my mouth a cautionary tale," she said in the first episode of her podcast named 'Bad Advice'.

"Also, I'm getting evicted, and Polymarket offered me $10,000 to do an ad read. So with that, the roof over my head has been brought to you by Polymarket," she added.

Watch the video here:

bad advice ep. 1



brought to u by @Polymarket pic.twitter.com/fm0EUf67uQ — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) August 18, 2025

Elon Musk allegedly offered Ms Clair $15 million upfront and $100,000 monthly for child support in exchange for keeping their son Romulus's birth a secret. However, St. Clair declined the offer, feeling it lacked proper protections for their child, and instead took Musk to court over custody and financial support.

According to her lawyers, after she did so, Musk substantially reduced the monthly payments from $100,000 to $40,000, and later to $20,000. Musk claimed he gave Ashley $2.5 million and was sending her $500,000 annually for their son's support, despite questioning the child's paternity initially.

"I don't know if the child is mine or not. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year," Musk tweeted after the news broke the internet.

Romulus, Musk's 13th child, was born in September 2024, and St. Clair went public with her story on Valentine's Day 2025. "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she wrote.

A paternity test later confirmed with 99.9999% probability that Musk is indeed Romulus's father, according to a lab report seen by the Wall Street Journal.

The influencer claimed that Elon Musk "slid into my DMs" in May 2023. The two reportedly met in person later that month when St Clair's boss, Seth Dillon, CEO of Babylon Bee, interviewed Musk. Public records of their interaction began on May 4, 2023, when Musk responded with a laughing emoji to one of St Clair's vaccine-scepticism memes. The pair continued exchanging public messages, discussing topics such as mental health, Adderall, and environmentalism.

Notably, Ms Clair is a conservative political commentator known for her media presence and outspoken views. She authored the children's book Elephants Are Not Birds, published by BRAVE Books. She has been a vocal advocate for conservative ideologies and has appeared at events alongside prominent right-wing figures.