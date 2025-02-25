Did Elon Musk Ignore His Son. Here's What Really Happened

Elon Musk is facing criticism after a video in which he is walking off stage while his four-year-old son, X AE A-Xii, appeared to struggle with the stairs surfaced on social media. The clip went viral, with many accusing the billionaire of ignoring his child. But a longer version of the footage paints a different picture.

The video, reportedly from Donald Trump's pre-inauguration rally in Washington, DC, on January 20, captures Musk stepping off the stage, walking ahead while X follows behind. The child is seen carefully navigating the adult-sized stairs, appearing slightly unsteady.

Musk, seemingly unaware, continues walking forward. Social media users were quick to react, with some mocking the Tesla CEO's parenting skills. One viral caption read, "The so-called genius forgot his human shield son. What a loving father."

The so-called genius forgot his human shield son. What a loving father. pic.twitter.com/p4Pvy4bIXk — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 23, 2025

The extended footage, though, reveals that Musk, after noticing X struggling, turned back to check on him. Musk encouraged his son to manage the steps independently, pumping his fists in a show of support. A user shared the full clip with the caption,"The liar who posted and earlier clip claiming that Elon left his son behind you've been exposed". The longer video also shows X skipping happily after reaching the ground, catching up to his father as they walk away.

Here's the full video of Elon Musk taking care of his kid.



The liar who posted and earlier clip claiming that Elon left his son behind you've been exposed pic.twitter.com/mHMRmyiiu5 — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) February 24, 2025

X AE A-Xii, born in 2020 to Musk and Canadian musician Grimes, has become a familiar face at his father's public appearances. He recently stood beside Musk in the Oval Office during a meeting with Donald Trump on February 11.

As Musk responded to journalists' questions, young X quickly became the centre of attention after social media claimed they heard him say phrases directed at Trump, such as, "You're not the president... you need to go away," or "I want you to shush your mouth."

Last month, X, along with his father, was also seen attending a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, hosted by Trump and First Lady Melania.