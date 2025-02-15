Did Elon Musk's 4-Year-Old Son Tell Trump To 'Shush Your Mouth'? Unpacking The Claims

In a surprising twist of events, a four-year-old boy went viral on the internet during a highly publicised media briefing with US President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk. On February 11, 2025, Musk took his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, whom he calls X, to a press briefing on a new executive order pertaining to Musk's role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

As Musk was responding to questions from the journalists, young X instantly became the subject of everyone's attention, with social media viewers asserting that they heard him utter different things addressed to US President Donald Trump. Different posts going around online asserted that X uttered, "You're not the president... you need to go away," or even "I want you to shush your mouth."

These interpretations of the viral video have ignited debate on social media, with some posts accruing millions of views.

Elon Musk's son tells Trump, “You're not the President and you need to go away” pic.twitter.com/z3e09vbXBL — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) February 13, 2025

The incident has created controversy online, with most arguing whether or not the little child ever uttered the words, while others question the veracity of the claims.

Also Read | Elon Musk's 4-Year-Old Steals The Show At White House Briefing

The incident has soon become a viral watercooler topic, prompting social media users to be divided over what exactly occurred in the incident.