Elon Musk's 4-Year-Old Steals The Show At White House Briefing

Imagine a room where two men — the richest person in the world and arguably the most powerful leader — address the media, but it is a four-year-old that becomes the centre of all attention.

At the White House, US President Donald Trump was seated in his chair, hands together on the table. On his right was billionaire Elon Musk, who has emerged as the most powerful man in Trump 2.0 after the 78-year-old took charge of the Oval Office this January.

Right in front of Mr Musk was his four-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, also named X. While the press briefing at the White House usually has a serious tone, filled with important discussions and major decisions, this one soon turned into a light-hearted one, with the child stealing the show.

As Mr Musk started speaking about "democracy" and "bureaucracy", X appeared to mimic his father, prompting the Tesla CEO to stop the child's antics. He laughed before continuing his monologue.

Mr Trump also gestured, perhaps telling the four-year-old to be quiet.

Mr Musk posted on X an over two-and-a-half-minute video in which he continued to address the media, while the his son stood in silence. At one point, he rubbed his eyes, turned around and then appeared to smile at someone across the table.

People on social media were bowled over by the young Musk's presence in the White House. A person wrote: “Like father, like son.”

Like father, like son❤️ — MădăȘoim (@MadaSoim) February 12, 2025

Another wrote, “He's so cute.”

He's so cute ???? — Nach (@kutenach) February 12, 2025

“Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well. He was so cute when he told DJT, “Please forgive me, I need to pee,” read another comment.

Lil X was very polite today! You raised him well. He was so cute when he told DJT “please forgive me, I need to pee”. ???? — ????Simon Wu (@sisisimon) February 12, 2025

Another person remarked, “That innocent young lad seems to be enjoying himself.”

That innocent young lad seems to be enjoying himself. — David (@dopt50) February 12, 2025

“This little boy is well-behaved and adorable,” another commented.

This little boy is well behaved and adorable ???? — The Painter (@YvetteLaforce) February 12, 2025

X is the son of Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes. Born in May 2020, he has made several public appearances in the past. Mr Musk shares three children with Grimes - X, Exa Dark Sideræl (“Y”), and Techno Mechanicus (“Tau”).

On Thursday, Grimes said that she wasn't aware of her son's public appearance and learnt about it through a random X user. "He should not be in public like this," the singer wrote on X. "I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."

He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh — ???????????????????????? ⏳ (@Grimezsz) February 12, 2025

The Tesla CEO once mentioned that Grimes came up with the name of his kid. “First of all, my partner's the one that mostly came up with the name. It's just X, the letter X, and then the 'Æ' is pronounced 'Ash,' and then, 'A-12' is my contribution," Mr Musk said.