Who Is Ashley St. Clair? Influencer Says She's The Mother Of Elon Musk's 13th Child

Author and influencer Ashley St. Clair, 31, has publicly stated that she secretly gave birth to Elon Musk's 13th child. The announcement was made on X on February 14, 2025, with St. Clair stating, "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father."

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause, " she wrote on X.

Who Is Ashley St. Clair?

Ashley St. Clair is a conservative political commentator known for her media presence and outspoken views. She authored the children's book Elephants Are Not Birds, published by BRAVE Books. St. Clair has been a vocal advocate for conservative ideologies and has appeared at events alongside prominent right-wing figures.

Recently, she returned to social media after a long hiatus, sharing a throwback image from Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration. She later revealed that she had kept certain personal news private to protect her child's safety but decided to speak out after learning that tabloid media were preparing to report on it. She urged journalists to respect her child's privacy and avoid invasive coverage.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has not directly commented on St. Clair's claims. However, "Whoa," Musk wrote on X, which he owns, in response to a post that claimed, "Ashley St. Clair plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk." If her claim is accurate, this would be Musk's 13th child across four relationships.

Musk currently has 12 known children from previous relationships: