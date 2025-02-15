Conservative Influencer Claims She Gave Birth To Elon Musk's 13th Child

Conservative influencer and author Ashley St Clair claimed she had a child with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), St Clair announced that Musk is the father of her five-month-old baby.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote, captioning her post with the Latin phrase “Alea lacta est” (The die is cast).

St Clair explained that she had chosen to keep the information private for her child's safety, but decided to speak out after realising that tabloid reports were imminent.

She said, “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause. l intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

Alea Iacta Est

A few hours after her initial post, St Clair returned to X to thank supporters before announcing she would take a break from the platform.

She wrote, “In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists. Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while.”

Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while.

Elon Musk is yet to respond to St Clair's claims. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO continued posting on X about unrelated topics even after St Clair's revelation.

If St Clair's claim is accurate, this would be Musk's 13th child. Musk shares five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson — twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian. Their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, died at just 10 weeks old.

He also has three children with musician Grimes — son X Æ A-Xii (known as X), daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and son Techno Mechanicus.

Apart from that, Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis are parents to twins, Strider and Azure, along with a third child whose details remain undisclosed.

A few days ago, St Clair was seen in New York at a Knicks NBA game.