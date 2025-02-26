"Had Elon Musk Wrapped Around My Finger", Claims Ashley St Clair

Ashley St Clair, who claims to be the mother of Elon Musk's 13th child, has claimed that she had the Tesla CEO "wrapped around her finger" and could make him "retweet anything."

The conservative political commentator claimed that she had a lot of influence over the world's richest man and that he was deeply attached to her, according to The New York Post. She used this connection to offer conservatives a chance to interact with Mr Musk, the report added.

Last year, Ms St Clair stopped replying to the group that requested her to use her connection with Mr Musk to help a right-wing cause.

Several conservatives, who have known her for a long time, claim she used her contacts in the movement to gain fame. But after she gained influence, she left those friends behind to concentrate on staying close to Mr Musk, they added.

A source revealed that the 26-year-old was his "permanent side piece," a slang term used for an unofficial partner or long-term mistress.

Another source, who has known Ms St Clair since 2017, told the outlet, "You could never necessarily trust her because you might not be doing what she could monetize or what she could sensationalize to make her own star rise. She's always kind of wanted to be a kept woman, as far as I can see - she was always chasing that."

Some were perplexed about the MAGA influencer's behaviour and questioned whether she genuinely held conservative beliefs or if she simply followed the ideology because it was helping her make money.

Last week, Ms St Clair claimed that Elon Musk slid into her DMs in 2023 and they met when she went to conduct his interview. Their closeness began from that point and five months ago, she gave birth to their child.

She also expressed frustration in a now-deleted tweet over Mr Musk's lack of response to her private messages.

Ms St Clair previously claimed that Mr Musk paid for her security details and provided her with a luxury apartment in the Financial District. She also said she was confined at home and unable to do her everyday chores.