"When Will You Reply": Ashley St Clair To Elon Musk In Now-Deleted Post

Ashley St Clair, a conservative political commentator and influencer, who earlier said that billionaire Elon Musk was the father of her five-month-old baby, has now claimed that the Tesla SEO has not been responding to her messages. On X, she expressed frustration over Mr Musk's lack of response to her private texts. She wrote, "Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded yet."

The post, now deleted, came in response to Mr Musk's, "Whoa". The Tesla CEO was replying to an account, which posted a screenshot of an alleged X post from 2020 purportedly showing Ms St Clair joking that she wanted "Elon Musk's attention for a marriage proposal."

She also criticised the tech tycoon for damaging her reputation by responding to a post, questioning when he would address her directly instead of publicly engaging with accusations from someone who shared inappropriate photos of her as a minor.

Ms St Clair wrote, "When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?"

On Saturday, Brian Glicklich, a representative of Ms St Clair, posted a statement on her behalf, saying Ms St Clair and Mr Musk were "privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time."

"It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially," Mr Glicklich wrote. "We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share."

Earlier, Ms St Clair explained that she kept the details private to protect the child but decided to make it public after learning that tabloids were preparing to break the story. "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she said.

Elon Musk has been married three times and fathered 12 children, one of whom died. He was married to Justine Wilson for two years and had six children with her. One of their children died, while the surviving five are twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian.

The 52-year-old then had three children with his second wife, musician Grimes. The kids are Techno Mechanicus, Exa Dark Siderael, and X. He later married Shivon Zilis, Director of Operations and Special Projects at Neuralink, with whom he has three children: twins Strider and Azure, and a third child born in June 2024.