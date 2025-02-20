Photo Of Elon Musk And Ashley St Clair's First Meeting Sparks Buzz Online

A photo of Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair taken in 2023 has resurfaced on X, corroborating her account of their meeting. The image, taken at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters in May 2023, shows Musk, St. Clair, and Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon. At the time, St Clair was working with the conservative satirical website and had travelled to San Francisco to interview Musk.

She shared the photo on X, captioning it: "He accepted our $44 billion IOU. Elon Musk x Babylon Bee coming next week." As the only known photo of the pair together, it helps establish a timeline for their romance.

See the photo here:

He accepted our $44 billion IOU



Elon Musk x Babylon Bee coming next week🍻🐝 pic.twitter.com/wLyvbAXyyd — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) May 22, 2023

St Clair claims Elon Musk "slid into my DMs" in May 2023. The two reportedly met in person later that month when St Clair's boss, Seth Dillon, CEO of Babylon Bee, interviewed Musk. A photo from the meeting shows Dillon engaged in conversation with Musk, who appears distracted by St Clair.

Public records of their interaction began on May 4, 2023, when Musk responded with a laughing emoji to one of St Clair's vaccine-scepticism memes. The pair continued exchanging public messages, discussing topics such as mental health, Adderall, and environmentalism. Musk also took notice of St. Clair's selfies during this time.

She said the alleged romance began after the interview, when she received a text from him saying, "Feel like going to Providence [Rhode Island] tonight?" She claimed their romance continued until she got pregnant and was instructed not to disclose her pregnancy to anyone outside her close-knit social circle.

"I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever," claimed Ms St Clair. She also claimed that Mr Musk gave her a luxurious apartment in the Financial District and a large security detail, but there was no intimacy between the two.

St Clair revealed that her pregnancy was shrouded in secrecy, forcing her into isolation and preventing her from pursuing her usual career endeavours. She maintained her silence to safeguard her child's privacy until a tabloid threatened to expose the news, prompting her to share it publicly on X.

The 26-year-old's representative, Brian Glicklich, later confirmed that she and Mr Musk had been privately working on an agreement regarding co-parenting. Elon Musk has neither confirmed nor denied her claims.

Who Is Ashley St. Clair?

Ashley St. Clair is a conservative political commentator known for her media presence and outspoken views. She authored the children's book Elephants Are Not Birds, published by BRAVE Books. St. Clair has been a vocal advocate for conservative ideologies and has appeared at events alongside prominent right-wing figures.