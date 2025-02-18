Ashley St Clair Reveals How Relationship With Elon Musk Started

Ashley St Clair, who earlier claimed that billionaire Elon Musk was the father of her five-month-old baby, has now shared details about how their relationship began. Ms St Clair, a conservative columnist and influencer, described the Tesla CEO as a funny and down-to-earth person.

The 26-year-old said, "Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to earth. It started with X interactions, and he slid into my DMs. I think it was a meme," as per The NY Post.

She mentioned that she had little interest in Mr Musk beyond his acquisition of Twitter (now X). She recalled that at one point, he asked if she ever visited San Francisco or Austin. She told him that she worked for the conservative satire website Babylon Bee at the time and often travelled to Austin and Texas for work.

Ms Clair was later asked to fly to San Francisco to interview Mr Musk at his new company's headquarters after he reinstated Babylon Bee on X following an eight-month suspension for a joke about a transgender Biden administration official.

She said the alleged romance began after the interview, when she received a text from him saying, "Feel like going to Providence [Rhode Island] tonight?" She claimed their romance continued until she got pregnant and was instructed not to disclose her pregnancy to anyone outside her close-knit social circle.

"I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever," claimed Ms St Clair. She also claimed that Mr Musk gave her a luxurious apartment in the Financial District and a large security detail, but there was no intimacy between the two.

Ms St Clair said she was completely isolated during her pregnancy and couldn't engage in her usual career activities because she was told to keep it a secret.

She stressed that she remained silent to protect her newborn's privacy until a tabloid threatened to reveal the news if she didn't, which led her to disclose it on X.

"It is very hard to understate how much I am processing right now. I am sad that my hand was forced by the media to do this now. But there is also a sense of relief because I have been forced to live in secrecy for almost a year of my life," she wrote.

Ms St Clair said that she and her newborn baby have met some of Mr Musk's other 12 children and also spent time with the tech tycoon's mother, Maye Musk.

Elon Musk has neither confirmed nor denied her claims.