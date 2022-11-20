Donald Trump Back On Twitter After Elon Musk's Poll

Donald Trump was banned on Twitter after capitol rights

Donald Trump's once-blocked Twitter account reappeared on the platform Saturday, minutes after company owner Elon Musk announced he was lifting the 22-month suspension on the former president over incitement of violence.

Trump's account -- dormant since days after the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol by his supporters -- was visible to users after Musk tweeted that "Trump will be reinstated" following a poll on the subject.

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

More than 15 million people voted in the poll asking whether Trump's account should be reinstated, with a narrow majority of 51.8 percent voting in the affirmative.

