Trolled For Oopsie In 'Staged' Pic, British Blogger Apologises

The picture shared by Scarlett London three days ago.

British blogger Scarlett London has apologised after she was trolled for a pic that netizens deemed too "staged". Scarlett was trolled online after eagle-eyed netizens noticed something off in a picture she shared on Instagram three days ago. The picture - a paid promotion for a mouthwash brand - shows the 24-year-old sitting on a bed with a cup in her hand and a plate of food in front of her. Only, turns out the 'pancakes' were actually tortilla wraps - a little detail that didn't escape the Internet's notice.

In a statement posted yesterday, Scarlett defended her position.

"Sometimes my photos are whimsical and OTT and a little too pink, but I'm not presenting this as an idealistic' version of life that young girls should aspire to," she wrote. "I personally don't think my content is harmful to young girls but I do agree Instagram can present a false expectation for people to live up to... And I am wholeheartedly sorry if I've ever made anyone feel inadequate through my content. My life mission is quite the opposite."



You can read the full statement below:

This was the picture Scarlett shared, captioned: "The best of days start with a smile and positive thoughts. And pancakes. And strawberries. And bottomless tea."

A post shared by Scarlett London (@scarlettlondon) on Aug 31, 2018 at 12:03am PDT



The post went viral after many mocked her, not only claiming that the stack of 'pancakes' were actually tortilla wraps, but also pointing out that nobody woke up with perfect hair and makeup. The picture was also shared on Twitter, where many called it "staged" and "fake".

"Are they wraps on your plate posing as pancakes?" asks one user on Instagram. "That picture is totally fake," says another.

On Twitter, many had used the term "strawberry tortillas" to troll the blogger.

Love me some tortilla wraps with strawberries in da morning pic.twitter.com/BVOCAGkanw - Rudra Sanyal (@rudy508) September 2, 2018

Who faked it better?



Woman having strawberry tortillas for breakfast?

Or

Woman planting her strawberry tortilla garden?#SundayThoughts#SundayMorning#fakerypic.twitter.com/PgQFi0LtXc - Alex Andria (@a13xa9dr1a) September 2, 2018

However, there were also those who defended Scarlett.

"Magazine ads are staged, TV ads are staged, radio ads are scripted. Social MEDIA is just a new form of media replacing the old standard media. Get over it," writes one commenter on Instagram. "Some people are quick to judge... she has posed for a harmless photo and clearly had no intent to upset anyone!" says another.

It's aesthetic. Do you ever watch a perfume advert and think ugh that's not real, I'm gonna go on twitter to slate the actress now. - Meg (@The_WriteBlog) September 1, 2018

