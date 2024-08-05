'Took A Lot Of Guts': Woman Says She Quit Her UK Job To Return To India, Internet Reacts

Her post has amassed over two lakh views on the microblogging platform.

Many people move abroad to pursue higher education or for a better job. Most want to improve their quality of life and living standards. However, a woman recently took to social media and said that she is returning to India, after much deliberation. The internet user, who goes by the account @Parool_12, expressed her confusion in April and asked if she should return to India. She added that it would make her "truly happy and won't constantly miss my country." Now, almost four months later, the user took to X (formerly Twitter) and informed her followers that she is moving back to her home country after quitting her job. Her decision caused a discussion on the internet, with some people supporting her and others questioning why would she make such a bold decision.

"Folks should I just come back to India forever; obviously I won't earn as much in India but at least I will be happy, truly happy and won't constantly miss my country," she said in April, alongside a poll. She added that she does not want to give up her Indian passport. "People are going to say I'm an idiot cause I am on a work visa for 5 years which gives me an easy way to get the UK PR and citizenship but at what cost lol I don't think I want to give up my Indian passport so what am I even doing here," she wrote.

On July 30, the woman posted another update and said that she quit her job and the decision to return back to India would change the course of her life. "I did it. I quit my job. I'm coming back to India. I acted on the decision that's going to change the course of my life and it genuinely took me a lot of guts. But I've done it," she said. The internet user said in the comments section that she "always wanted to settle in India and was away from family, therefore, very unhappy."

A user wrote, "new job is possible, growth is possible but getting citizenship opportunity has a big cost and that is Time from your life & being there when you can grab it!"

Another added, "We will see in 3 years from now. You will regret your decision."

"Stupid decision," commented an X user.

"It's better I did the same it's better to build something here than to slave away in UK," remarked a third.

"I'm planning my exit as well, it's like the foreign countries can give you everything but the heart wants what it wants!" said another person.

A user said, "Indeed bold! But it is worth. Also, traveling abroad can always make up a bit for the things you're leaving."