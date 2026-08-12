Techie Hired For AI Role Forced To Train Robots To Clean Wardrobes, Organise Shelves: "I Am Begging"

A techie hired for an artificial intelligence/data analyst role has claimed that they were being used to train robots to perform household chores like cleaning wardrobes and organising shelves. In a social media post, the techie sought help, saying they were 'begging at this point' as what was supposed to be the start of their IT career had turned into an untenable situation,

The techie said they were a 2026 graduate and shifted from Hyderabad to Bengaluru after securing their first-ever job. While they were hired for AI-related tasks, they were now forced to wear VR headsets all day long and train the robots.

"Unfortunately, after joining, I found out the actual work is completely different from what was mentioned in the job description," the techie said.

"I was told I'd be working in an AI/Data Analyst role, but in reality, the job involves wearing a VR headset and training robots by performing physical household tasks like cleaning wardrobes, organizing shelves, and similar activities. It's not an IT role, and it's not something I see myself building a career in."

The techie explained that if the job was actually related to software, AI, or data, they would have happily stayed and learned, but simply using a VR headset to train robots is not something they wanted to do, as there was no room for technical growth.

"The difficult part is that my parents have already told our relatives and family friends that I've got a job in Bangalore. Going back home without another offer isn't really an option, so I'm trying my best to secure a new opportunity," they said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Too Bad'

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the techie, advising them to work on their CV and look for other opportunities.

"Oh my god. You got a maid job, man. That is too bad. How much are they even paying you?" said one user, while another added: "Name and shame the company so that it doesn't happen to someone else."

A third commented: "I would suggest practicing DSA and system design. Keep improving your resume and modify it as per the job description. Consistency is the key. You should be ready when the call comes. All you need is a few good interview calls."

A fourth said: "This is not just another call center or support role. This is data gathering and data labelling work on which future robots will get trained. Good opportunity for you to learn how these tools work. Try to understand the business, whom they are selling this data to. Is there scope for improvement or automation in the whole process? Basically, learn the job role and then show this in your next interview as experience."